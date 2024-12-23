Tomas Hertl News: One of each in win

Hertl scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Hertl scored the go-ahead goal at 9:36 of the third period and then helped out on a Keegan Kolesar tally later in the frame. The goal was Hertl's first since Dec. 6, and he had just one helper over five games between goals. He's up to 10 tallies, 24 points, 79 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 34 appearances this season. Hertl continues to hold down a middle-six role.