Tomas Hertl News: Participates in Friday's practice

Hertl (rest) was on the ice for Friday's practice session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he should be back in action for Sunday's Game 1 against the Wild.

Hertl missed Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Canucks due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action for the start of the playoffs. He made 73 appearances for the Golden Knights this year, logging 32 goals, 29 assists, 99 hits and 56 blocked shots while averaging 17:07 of ice time.