Tomas Hertl News: Picks up helper in win
Hertl notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.
Hertl set up a Brandon Saad tally early in the third period. Over the last seven games, Hertl has racked up four goals and four assists, providing steady offense from a second-line role for the Golden Knights. He's now at 49 points, 150 shots on net, 88 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 62 outings overall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now