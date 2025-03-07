Tomas Hertl News: Picks up helper in win

Hertl notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Hertl set up a Brandon Saad tally early in the third period. Over the last seven games, Hertl has racked up four goals and four assists, providing steady offense from a second-line role for the Golden Knights. He's now at 49 points, 150 shots on net, 88 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 62 outings overall.