Tomas Hertl News: Points in 10 straight games

Hertl scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The goal extended Hertl's point streak to 10 games (eight goals, six helpers), making him one of the hottest players in the league. The 31-year-old center has clicked on a line with Pavel Dorofeyev and Victor Olofsson, but Hertl has been the best of the three. For the season, he's contributed 19 goals, 40 points, 126 shots on net, 66 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 51 appearances.