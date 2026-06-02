Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Pots game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Hertl scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hertl scored with 3:24 left in the third period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old struggled until midway through the second round, but he's turned things around with four goals and four assists over his last eight games. He's at four goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating over 17 playoff contests.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
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