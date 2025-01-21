Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Hertl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Hertl is hot -- he has six goals and five assists over his last eight contests, getting on the scoresheet in seven of those games. The 31-year-old has earned five power-play points during his heater, including a goal with the man advantage in two straight outings. Overall, he has 16 tallies, 36 points (16 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 59 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 47 appearances.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
