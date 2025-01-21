Tomas Hertl News: Pots power-play goal

Hertl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Hertl is hot -- he has six goals and five assists over his last eight contests, getting on the scoresheet in seven of those games. The 31-year-old has earned five power-play points during his heater, including a goal with the man advantage in two straight outings. Overall, he has 16 tallies, 36 points (16 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 59 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 47 appearances.