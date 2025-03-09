Tomas Hertl News: Puts up hat trick in loss

Hertl scored three goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Hertl scored once in the second period and twice more in the third, but the Golden Knights' comeback effort fell just short. He's been a scoring machine lately with 16 goals and nine assists over his last 21 outings -- accounting for nearly half of his offense all season. The center is at 27 goals, 25 assists, 20 power-play points, 153 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-7 rating through 63 appearances.