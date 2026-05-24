Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Scores go-ahead goal in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Hertl scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hertl's third-period tally put the Golden Knights ahead after they erased a three-goal deficit in the middle frame. The 32-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last six games, posting three goals and four assists in that span. The forward is up to three goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating over 15 playoff outings, mainly playing in a middle-six role.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
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