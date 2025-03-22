Tomas Hertl News: Second hat trick this month

Hertl scored tree goals on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Two of Hertl's tallies came on the power play. He scored the Golden Knights' first two goals of the contest and then struck again midway through the second period as Vegas took full control of the game. It's his second hat trick in March, a month that's seen him score seven times while adding five assists over 10 outings. For the season, the 31-year-old center has reached the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career, and he's at 58 points (23 on the power play), 165 shots on net, 96 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 69 appearances. He could challenge his career high of 35 goals from the 2018-19 campaign, but his personal-best 74-point total from that season is likely out of reach this year.