Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Slides power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hertl registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Hertl is still stuck in a 17-game goal drought, and this was just his third assist in that span. That's led to him playing on the third line lately, and he'll likely need to show more success on offense before getting back into the top six. He's at 56 points (24 on the power play) with 194 shots on net, 109 hits, 45 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 79 contests, but he's earned just five points in 20 games since the start of March.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
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