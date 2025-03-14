Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Two helpers in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Hertl notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's Hertl's fourth multi-point performance in the last seven games, and the 31-year-old center has found his form just in time to help Vegas lock up a Pacific Division crown. Over nine contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off, he's collected six goals and 12 points, and Hertl sits three tallies away from the third 30-goal campaign of his career.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now