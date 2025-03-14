Tomas Hertl News: Two helpers in Columbus

Hertl notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's Hertl's fourth multi-point performance in the last seven games, and the 31-year-old center has found his form just in time to help Vegas lock up a Pacific Division crown. Over nine contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off, he's collected six goals and 12 points, and Hertl sits three tallies away from the third 30-goal campaign of his career.