Tomas Hertl News: Two of each Tuesday

Hertl scored two goals on five shots, dished two assists, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Hertl picked up a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights converted on their only two power plays of the game in the first period. He also set up a Pavel Dorofeyev goal in that frame before scoring again in the third. It was a big breakout effort for Hertl, who had been limited to three points over the first six contests this season. He's now at three goals, four helpers, 13 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances.