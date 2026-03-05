Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Two points including OT winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Hertl scored the overtime winner on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Detroit.

After having a hand in Mitch Marner's game-tying tally late in the third period, Marner returned the favor in OT, finding Hertl in space in front of Cam Talbot and giving the veteran room to work. It was Hertl's fourth GWG of the season, his best total in that category since 2021-22, and his 23 power-play points (13 goals, 10 assists) has tied the career high he set last season.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Hertl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Hertl See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
21 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago