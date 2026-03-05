Tomas Hertl News: Two points including OT winner

Hertl scored the overtime winner on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Detroit.

After having a hand in Mitch Marner's game-tying tally late in the third period, Marner returned the favor in OT, finding Hertl in space in front of Cam Talbot and giving the veteran room to work. It was Hertl's fourth GWG of the season, his best total in that category since 2021-22, and his 23 power-play points (13 goals, 10 assists) has tied the career high he set last season.