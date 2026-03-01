Tomas Lavoie News: Five points in Sunday's win

Lavoie scored twice and added three assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 10-3 win over Rimouski on Sunday.

Lavoie was the Sagueneens' leader in this contest, taking some pressure off some of their other NHL-affiliated prospects. This was a much-needed big game for the blueliner, who was limited to a total of five assists over 11 outings in February. Lavoie now has eight goals, 42 points and a plus-21 rating over 48 outings between Chicoutimi and Cape Breton this season.