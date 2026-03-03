Tomas Nosek News: Activated from IR-NR

Nosek (knee) was removed from the non-roster injured reserve list Tuesday, according to the NHL media site.

Nosek hasn't played in a game yet in 2025-26, as he sustained a major knee injury in the offseason and landed on IR-NR in early October as a result. The 33-year-old posted nine points (one goal), 83 hits and a plus-4 rating over 59 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Now that he's back in the fold, expect him to serve in a fourth-line capacity.