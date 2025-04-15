Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Nosek headshot

Tomas Nosek News: Back out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Nosek (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nosek returned from an illness Monday versus the Rangers. The Panthers have nothing to play for Tuesday, so they'll allow him to rest up again ahead of the playoffs. The 32-year-old will compete for bottom-six minutes during the postseason, though he's not a lock for the lineup.

Tomas Nosek
Florida Panthers
