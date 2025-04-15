Tomas Nosek News: Back out of lineup
Nosek (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
Nosek returned from an illness Monday versus the Rangers. The Panthers have nothing to play for Tuesday, so they'll allow him to rest up again ahead of the playoffs. The 32-year-old will compete for bottom-six minutes during the postseason, though he's not a lock for the lineup.
