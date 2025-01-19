Tomas Nosek News: Ends slump with helper

Nosek notched an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

The helper ended an 11-game point drought for Nosek. He set up Jesper Boqvist for the opening tally at 11:22 of the second period. The 32-year-old Nosek has been a bottom-six fixture for the Panthers this season, giving him limited opportunities to contribute on offense. He's at six points, 28 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 35 appearances, but he's also averaging a meager 9:16 of ice time.