Tomas Nosek News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Nosek notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Finland.

This was Nosek's second game of the season after he missed all of October due to an upper-body injury. He's slotted into a bottom-six role to begin his first year with the Panthers, and given the team's center depth, he's unlikely to get a look higher in the lineup without a move to the wing. He's added one shot on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating over his two appearances.