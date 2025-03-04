Tomas Nosek News: Languishing in point drought

Nosek's point drought reached 12 games in Monday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Nosek hasn't added much else during his slump -- he has 20 hits, eight shots on net, four PIM and a minus-1 rating in that span. The 32-year-old is filling a bottom-six role currently. He's been limited to nine points, 37 shots on net, 61 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 50 appearances in his first year with the Panthers.