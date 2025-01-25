Tomas Nosek News: Lends helper in win

Nosek notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Nosek set up an A.J. Greer tally in the second period to spark a four-goal frame for the Panthers. With four helpers over his last four games, Nosek is starting to get more involved on offense despite his fourth-line role. He's at nine points, 29 shots on net, 41 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances this season. The 32-year-old is unlikely to sustain significant scoring numbers and doesn't need to be tracked in most fantasy formats.