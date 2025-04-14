Tomas Nosek News: On track to return against Rangers

Nosek (illness) was working with the main group during Monday's morning skate, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating that he'll be back in action for the Panthers' home game against the Rangers.

Nosek was unavailable for Saturday's game against Buffalo, but he should be back in action following a one-game absence. The 32-year-old has made five appearances this month, recording no points and racking up 18 hits while averaging 11:42 of ice time.