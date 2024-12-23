Tomas Nosek News: Picks up helper Sunday

Nosek produced a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Nosek ended a six-game slump with the helper on A.J. Greer's second-period goal. The 32-year-old Nosek has spent the majority of the campaign in a fourth-line role, and that's not helping him generate more offense. He has five points, 19 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 23 appearances.