Tomas Nosek News: Scores first career power-play goal
Nosek scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Nosek has two points over his first three games this season. His tally Thursday was his first career power-play goal, and just his second ever point with the man advantage over parts of 10 seasons. The 32-year-old is centering the Panthers' fourth line, and he likely only received power-play time Thursday because the team was cruising to a lopsided win. He'll have a little scoring upside given the strength of the team's offense, but it's unlikely to be enough for consideration in fantasy.
