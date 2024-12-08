Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Nosek News: Sends assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Nosek produced an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Nosek ended a seven-game point drought when he set up the second of Matthew Tkachuk's tallies Saturday. He's held a consistent spot in the bottom six, though Nosek doesn't typically score enough to earn interest in fantasy. He's at four points, 14 shots on net, 20 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 16 outings this season, and he's currently centering the fourth line.

