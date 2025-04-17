Tomas Nosek News: Set to return for Game 1

Nosek (rest) will be available for Game 1 of Florida's first-round series in the playoffs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nosek dealt with an illness late in the season, and he was out for rest purposes during Tuesday's regular-season finale against Tampa Bay. However, head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Nosek should be able to suit up to begin the playoffs. Nosek made 59 regular-season appearances this year and recorded a goal, eight assists, 83 hits and 24 blocked shots while averaging 9:49 of ice time.