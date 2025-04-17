Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Nosek headshot

Tomas Nosek News: Set to return for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Nosek (rest) will be available for Game 1 of Florida's first-round series in the playoffs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nosek dealt with an illness late in the season, and he was out for rest purposes during Tuesday's regular-season finale against Tampa Bay. However, head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Nosek should be able to suit up to begin the playoffs. Nosek made 59 regular-season appearances this year and recorded a goal, eight assists, 83 hits and 24 blocked shots while averaging 9:49 of ice time.

