Tomas Nosek News: Suitting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Nosek (upper body) will be in the lineup to face the Stars on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nosek, as expected, will make his 2024-25 season debut after missing the first 11 games of the year due to his upper-body injury. With the 32-year-old forward available, he is poised to move into the fourth-line center role while Patrick Giles is relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.

