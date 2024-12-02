Tomas Tatar Injury: Unavailable Monday

Tatar (lower body) won't play Monday versus the Rangers, according to the Devils' official site.

Tatar will miss his second straight game but could return Friday versus Seattle. He has three goals, nine points, 26 shots on net and 24 hits in 26 appearances this season. After being recalled from AHL Utica on Monday, Mike Hardman and Nathan Legare will play against the Rangers. Shane Bowers returned to the minors in a corresponding move.