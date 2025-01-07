Tomas Tatar News: Absent on offense

Tatar has not recorded a point over 12 appearances since he returned from a lower-body injury Dec. 6.

Tatar remains a regular in the Devils' lineup, but he has been scratched three times during his slump. He's taken 10 shots on net and added a minus-1 rating over those 12 scoreless outings. Tatar has frequently played on the fourth line, racking up just nine points with 36 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances in 2024-25.