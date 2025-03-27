Tomas Tatar News: Contributes assist

Tatar notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Tatar ended a 10-game point drought with the helper on Nathan Bastian's first-period tally. During the slump, Tatar went minus-5 with 10 shots on net and 12 hits, and he was scratched once. The 34-year-old has 16 points, 62 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-1 rating over 66 appearances. He has minimal fantasy upside, especially in a fourth-line role that he's not guaranteed to hold onto for the rest of the campaign.