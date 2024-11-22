Tomas Tatar News: Ends drought with helper

Tatar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The helper was Tatar's first point over nine games in November. The 33-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role at even strength with just sporadic power-play usage. He's produced six points, 22 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating over 22 outings, a pace that would have him fall short of the 30-point mark for the second straight year. There are better options available in most fantasy formats.