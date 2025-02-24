Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Tatar headshot

Tomas Tatar News: Finds twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Tatar scored a goal, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Tatar ended his seven-game goal drought with the tally. In that slump, he managed just one assist. The 34-year-old winger has often seen bottom-six minutes, though he was on the second line at even strength Sunday. Tatar is at 14 points, 50 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-4 rating across 53 appearances this season, so fantasy managers can likely find more productive players on the waiver wire in most circumstances.

