Tomas Tatar News: Gets monkey off back Sunday

Tatar scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Tatar has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games after being held without a point in 15 prior outings. The left-shot winger hadn't scored since Nov. 23 prior to Sunday. Tatar has not seen any power-play time over his last six outings while filling a spot on the fourth line. For the season, the 34-year-old is at four goals and 11 points through 43 appearances.