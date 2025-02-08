Tomas Tatar News: Logs assist in win

Tatar recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Tatar ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old winger continues to handle a bottom-six role, offering modest depth scoring. He's produced 13 points, 48 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating over 51 appearances. He's behind the pace that yielded him 24 points over 70 contests in a down year in 2023-24, and with pedestrian non-scoring numbers, he's not much of an option for most fantasy managers.