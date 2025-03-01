Tomas Tatar News: Plucks apple in win

Tatar notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Tatar has a goal and two assists over his last five contests. The 34-year-old winger hasn't been very consistent on offense this season, leading to him playing in a bottom-six role, but he remains in the lineup on a regular basis. He's collected 15 points, 52 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-3 rating over 55 appearances. There are better options available on the waiver wire in many fantasy formats.