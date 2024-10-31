Tomas Tatar News: Puts away goal in blowout win

Tatar scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Tatar scored for the first time since Oct. 12 when he netted the Devils' last goal of the game. The winger has primarily played in a bottom-six role this season, though he's also on the second power-play unit and has been in the lineup consistently. Tatar has two goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances.