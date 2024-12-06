Tomas Tatar News: Suiting up Friday

Tatar (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Seattle on Friday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Tatar returns following a two-game absence due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the veteran winger was finding his offensive stride with four points in his last five outings, including a pair of power-play points. With Tatar back in action, he figures to step into a third-line role playing alongside Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer.