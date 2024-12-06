Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Tatar headshot

Tomas Tatar News: Suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Tatar (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Seattle on Friday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Tatar returns following a two-game absence due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the veteran winger was finding his offensive stride with four points in his last five outings, including a pair of power-play points. With Tatar back in action, he figures to step into a third-line role playing alongside Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer.

