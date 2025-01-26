Fantasy Hockey
Tomas Tatar headshot

Tomas Tatar News: Tallies Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Tatar scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Tatar's offense has warmed up lately with three points over his last four games. The 34-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, so his recent gains in the scoring department could dry up quickly. He's at 12 points, 44 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating over 45 appearances this season.

Tomas Tatar
New Jersey Devils

