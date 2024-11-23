Tomas Tatar News: Two points in win

Tatar scored a goal on the man advantage and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Tatar scored his first power-play goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 in the opening frame, and he registered the primary helper on Brenden Dillon's first goal of the season in the second period. Tatar added two shots, one block, and a plus-1 rating with a team-low 9:30 of ice time. The 33-year-old has points in back-to-back games, but his fourth-line role will limit the path to consistent offensive production. Tatar has accounted for three goals, five assists and a plus-2 rating through 23 games.