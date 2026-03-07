Tommy Lafreniere News: Another three-point game

Lafreniere scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 6-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

This was his second three-point game in a row. Lafreniere is now at 37 goals and 34 assists over 61 outings this season. The Oilers prospect had just 56 points in 68 regular-season contests a year ago before he was drafted 83rd overall in 2025, and he's taken a nice step forward in his development this year.