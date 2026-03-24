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Tony DeAngelo Injury: Departs Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

DeAngelo (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.

DeAngelo was injured during a sequence that led to a Chicago goal. The defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. DeAngelo joins Ryan Pulock (lower body) as Islanders defensemen dealing with injuries, which could open the door for Isaiah George to get into the lineup Thursday versus the Stars.

Tony DeAngelo
New York Islanders
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