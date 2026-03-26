Tony DeAngelo Injury: Set to miss 1-2 weeks
DeAngelo (lower body) will miss the next 1-2 weeks, the team announced Thursday.
DeAngelo had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas. His exit from the lineup coincides with Ryan Pulock's (lower body) return. When DeAngelo is ready to return, he will likely serve in a top-four capacity.
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