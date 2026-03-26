Tony DeAngelo Injury: Won't play Thursday
DeAngelo (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Stars, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
DeAngelo exited Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury, and he was absent from Thursday's morning skate. He'll be unavailable for at least one matchup, while his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Panthers.
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