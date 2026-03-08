Tony DeAngelo headshot

Tony DeAngelo News: Deposits goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

DeAngelo scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

DeAngelo opened the scoring at 11:37 of the first period. The 30-year-old defenseman has earned a goal and five helpers over six contests since the Olympic break. DeAngelo is worth a look in most fantasy formats since he contributes steady offense while playing in a top-four role. The blueliner is up to five goals, 30 points, 125 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 64 appearances. This is the fifth time he's reached the 30-point mark in a season, and he's done it with four different teams.

New York Islanders
