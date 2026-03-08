Tony DeAngelo News: Deposits goal Saturday
DeAngelo scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.
DeAngelo opened the scoring at 11:37 of the first period. The 30-year-old defenseman has earned a goal and five helpers over six contests since the Olympic break. DeAngelo is worth a look in most fantasy formats since he contributes steady offense while playing in a top-four role. The blueliner is up to five goals, 30 points, 125 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 64 appearances. This is the fifth time he's reached the 30-point mark in a season, and he's done it with four different teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony DeAngelo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony DeAngelo See More