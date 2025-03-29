Tony DeAngelo News: Four-game, six-point streak

DeAngelo scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

His goal was the third scored by the Islanders in a 2:49 span of the third. DeAngelo is riding a five-game, six-point streak (two goals, four assists) with 13 shots. He has eight points, including six assists, in his last seven outings. DeAngelo has lived up to expectations offensively, earning four goals and 16 points through 25 contests this season. He's a solid play until the season's end.