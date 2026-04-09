Tony DeAngelo News: From afterthought to indispensable

DeAngelo (lower body) picked up two assists Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

One came on the power play. DeAngelo missed six games with the injury. He has five goals, 30 assists, 143 shots and seven power-play points (one goal, six assists) in 73 games. DeAngelo runs the second power-play unit on Long Island. He is an indispensable part of the Isles playoff push, and indispensable is a long way from what managers believed possible with his reputation. The team is three points from the second wild card position in the East.