Tony DeAngelo News: Helps out on power play
DeAngelo notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
DeAngelo had gone scoreless in his last two outings following a five-game point streak. The 29-year-old got back on the scoresheet by setting up a Noah Dobson tally in the third period. DeAngelo is at 17 points, 60 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 28 appearances. He's got enough offense and a power-play role, so fantasy managers should have no trouble counting on him over the last couple of weeks of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now