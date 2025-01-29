Tony DeAngelo News: Nabs first NHL point of season

DeAngelo picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The much-traveled blueliner helped set up Anders Lee for the game's opening goal early in the second period. It was DeAngelo's first point in two games since joining the Islanders following a KHL stint, and while the Isles didn't get a power-play opportunity Tuesday, he should see a heavy workload with the man advantage as long as Noah Dobson (lower body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) are on the shelf.