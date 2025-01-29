Tony DeAngelo News: Nabs first NHL point of season
DeAngelo picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
The much-traveled blueliner helped set up Anders Lee for the game's opening goal early in the second period. It was DeAngelo's first point in two games since joining the Islanders following a KHL stint, and while the Isles didn't get a power-play opportunity Tuesday, he should see a heavy workload with the man advantage as long as Noah Dobson (lower body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) are on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now