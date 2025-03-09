Tony DeAngelo News: Nabs power-play assist

DeAngelo logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

DeAngelo helped out on Adam Boqvist's insurance tally in the third period. This ended a four-game slump for DeAngelo, which has opened the door for Noah Dobson to reclaim a larger role both on the power play and at even strength. For the season, DeAngelo has seven points, 27 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's a power-play specialist, and that can help in fantasy, but it'll be tougher for him to make an impact if he slips to the second unit on a regular basis.