Tony DeAngelo News: Nets winner in OT

DeAngelo scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

DeAngelo took a stretch pass from Bo Horvat behind the Lightning defense and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway 33 seconds into overtime. DeAngelo has two points (one goal, one assist) in four games this season. Fantasy managers will benefit from DeAngelo's effectiveness until Noah Dobson (lower body) returns to the line. Once Dobson is back in the fold, DeAngelo could see time on the second power-play combination.