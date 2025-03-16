Tony DeAngelo News: Provides pair of helpers

DeAngelo logged two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

DeAngelo earned his first multi-point effort as an Islander when he helped out on goals by Marc Gatcomb and Maxim Tsyplakov to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period. The 29-year-old DeAngelo continues to play important minutes for a defense that is starting to weather the storm with injuries again. He's up to 10 points, 36 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 19 outings.